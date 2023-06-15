Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.