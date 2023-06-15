One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 225.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.