Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

