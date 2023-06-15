Oppenheimer Increases Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $45.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.