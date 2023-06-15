Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

