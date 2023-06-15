Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $681.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

