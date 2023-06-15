Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $22.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 3.37. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 103.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

