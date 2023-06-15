Oxurion (TBGNF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 379 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -630.60% -59.99% -18.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxurion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 494 1603 4626 55 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.83%. Given Oxurion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $117.81 million -$13.59 million 43.29

Oxurion’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxurion competitors beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

