Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

