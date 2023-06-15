Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $339.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

