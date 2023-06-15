Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

