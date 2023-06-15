Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

