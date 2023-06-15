Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

