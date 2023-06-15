Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 52,701 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

