Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

