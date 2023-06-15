Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More