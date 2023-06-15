Pacific Financial Group Inc. Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.