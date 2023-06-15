Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,023 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $365.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $366.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

