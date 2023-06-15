PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

