Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after buying an additional 422,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 354,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

