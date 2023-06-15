Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

PRTK opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,994.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

