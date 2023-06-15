PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.