Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.82.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.81 and a 1 year high of C$49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

