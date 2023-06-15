PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $929,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,634,000 after buying an additional 410,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.