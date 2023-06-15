Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.41

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.41 and last traded at $155.25, with a volume of 83634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

