Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

