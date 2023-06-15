Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by research analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Perion Network Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
