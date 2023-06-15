Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 9,424 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Down 7.8 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

