Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $97,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

