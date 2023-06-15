Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $102.54 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $102,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.