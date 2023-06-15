Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $71.22 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $71,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.