Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $92.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

