Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

