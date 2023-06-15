PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.
In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
