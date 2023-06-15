Piper Sandler Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $89.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,251. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

