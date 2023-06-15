Piper Sandler Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $188.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

