Piper Sandler Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.