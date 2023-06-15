Piper Sandler Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $184.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

