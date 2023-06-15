Piper Sandler Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

