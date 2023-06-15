Piper Sandler Lowers Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $67.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.