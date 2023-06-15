PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Head-To-Head Analysis

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PNM Resources and Ratch Group Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ratch Group Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $51.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Ratch Group Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PNM Resources and Ratch Group Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 8.89% 10.55% 2.58% Ratch Group Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Ratch Group Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $2.25 billion 1.77 $170.06 million $2.42 19.13 Ratch Group Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Ratch Group Public.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Ratch Group Public on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Ratch Group Public

(Get Rating)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in generation and sale of electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, International Power Projects, and Related Business and Infrastructure segments. It also generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects. In addition, the company offers power plant operation services, as well as invests in the power energy business. Ratch Group Public Company Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

