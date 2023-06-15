Port Capital LLC Buys 868 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

