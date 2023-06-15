Port Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Port Capital LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $339.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

