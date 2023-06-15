Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Down 3.3%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.68. 33,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 79,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 139,697 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

