Power Corp of Canada Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Power Corp of Canada lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

