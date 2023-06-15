Power Corp of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.