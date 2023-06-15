Power Corp of Canada Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada owned 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:FTI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

