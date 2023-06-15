Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Elevance Health comprises about 0.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $436.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.04 and its 200-day moving average is $479.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

