PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 169.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,423 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

