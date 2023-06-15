PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About PPX Mining

(Get Rating)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.