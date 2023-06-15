Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris Sells 173,633 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $4,964,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,185 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $702,409.65.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $704,324.16.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 253.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

